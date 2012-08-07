← Back to the list of blog posts

Leaflet 0.4.3 and a New Tutorial

Following the Leaflet 0.4 release, there were several minor bugfix releases over the past week, with Leaflet 0.4.3 released today. They contain fixes for some bugs that were discovered and also bring some improvements to the new GeoJSON API to make it even more flexible — see the changelog below.

I’ve also written a new tutorial, inspired by the Texas Tribune US Senate Runoff Results map by Ryan Murphy (also powered by Leaflet). It will show you step-by-step how to create a beautiful interactive choropleth map of US States Population Density with the help of GeoJSON and custom controls, and hopefully convince more major news and government websites to switch to Leaflet. :)

Grab the new Leaflet 0.4.3 at the download page. Enjoy!

update: IE9 regression was discovered in 0.4.3, so I had to release 0.4.4 with a fix. Sorry!

0.4.3 (August 7, 2012)

Improvements

Improved GeoJSON setStyle to also accept function (like the corresponding option).

to also accept function (like the corresponding option). Added GeoJSON resetStyle(layer) , useful for resetting hover state.

, useful for resetting hover state. Added feature property to layers created with GeoJSON (containing the GeoJSON feature data).

property to layers created with (containing the GeoJSON feature data). Added FeatureGroup bringToFront and bringToBack methods (so that they would work for multipolys).

and methods (so that they would work for multipolys). Added optional animate argument to Map invalidateSize (by @ajbeaven). #857

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where tiles sometimes disappeared on initial map load on Android 2/3 (by @danzel). #868

Fixed a bug where map would occasionally flicker near the border on zoom or pan on Chrome.

Fixed a bug where Path bringToFront and bringToBack didn’t return this .

and didn’t return . Removed zoom out on Win/Meta key binding (since it interferes with global keyboard shortcuts). #869

0.4.2 (August 1, 2012)

Fixed a bug where layers control radio buttons would not work correctly in IE7 (by @danzel). #862

Fixed a bug where FeatureGroup removeLayer would unbind popups of removed layers even if the popups were not put by the group (affected Leaflet.markercluster plugin) (by @danzel). #861

0.4.1 (July 31, 2012)

Fixed a bug that caused marker shadows appear as opaque black in IE6-8. #850

Fixed a bug with incorrect calculation of scale by the scale control. #852

Fixed broken L.tileLayer.wms class factory (by @mattcurrie). #856

Improved retina detection for TileLayer detectRetina option (by @sxua). #854

Sincerely,

Vladimir Agafonkin, Leaflet maintainer.

Disqus