Following the Leaflet 0.4 release, there were several minor bugfix releases over the past week, with Leaflet 0.4.3 released today. They contain fixes for some bugs that were discovered and also bring some improvements to the new GeoJSON API to make it even more flexible — see the changelog below.
I’ve also written a new tutorial, inspired by the Texas Tribune US Senate Runoff Results map by Ryan Murphy (also powered by Leaflet). It will show you step-by-step how to create a beautiful interactive choropleth map of US States Population Density with the help of GeoJSON and custom controls, and hopefully convince more major news and government websites to switch to Leaflet. :)
Grab the new Leaflet 0.4.3 at the download page. Enjoy!
update: IE9 regression was discovered in 0.4.3, so I had to release 0.4.4 with a fix. Sorry!
GeoJSON
setStyle to also accept function (like the corresponding option).
GeoJSON
resetStyle(layer), useful for resetting hover state.
feature property to layers created with
GeoJSON (containing the GeoJSON feature data).
FeatureGroup
bringToFront and
bringToBack methods (so that they would work for multipolys).
animate argument to
Map
invalidateSize (by @ajbeaven). #857
Path
bringToFront and
bringToBack didn’t return
this.
FeatureGroup
removeLayer would unbind popups of removed layers even if the popups were not put by the group (affected Leaflet.markercluster plugin) (by @danzel). #861
TileLayer
detectRetina option (by @sxua). #854
Sincerely,
Vladimir Agafonkin, Leaflet maintainer.