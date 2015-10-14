← Back to the list of blog posts

Announcing Leaflet 1.0 beta 2

Since the 1.0.0-beta1 release a couple months ago, the Leaflet team has been busy fixing bugs reported by users of beta1, plus a few small changes to the API that were overlooked previously. You can find the complete list of fixes and changes in the 1.0.0-beta2 changelog.

Get the new release

As with previous releases, you can use our CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://cdn.leafletjs.com/leaflet/v1.0.0-beta.2/leaflet.css" /> <script src="http://cdn.leafletjs.com/leaflet/v1.0.0-beta.2/leaflet.js"></script>

The release is also available through NPM ( npm install leaflet@beta ), Bower, and GitHub download.

The API reference for 1.0 is still temporarily available here.

The future

Work is not yet done, though. There will probably be a beta3, sporting bugfixes in the tile loading algorithm, API methods for fractional zoom and documentation improvements, among other pending items.

We hope to have fixed the most problematic bugs in the previous beta, but maybe there is a bug that we are not aware of. We encourage users of 1.0.0-beta1 to upgrade to beta2 and keep reporting problems.

Help us help you by taking a minute to learn how to write a good bug report, and check if a similar issue has already been reported. Or better even, dive into the Leaflet code if you can!

Last but not least, huge thanks to everybody using Leaflet. Keep creating great maps!

Note to plugin developers: we encourage you to upgrade your plugins to be compatible with the latest beta release. The 1.0 API is pretty stable at this point and many users are starting to use the beta version in production. Additionally, as 1.0 final release approaches, we want to get more serious about the quality of plugins that get on the official list, making sure they’re maintained and compatible with recent Leaflet releases.

Best, Iván & Vladimir & Yohan.

