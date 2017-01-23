← Back to the list of blog posts

Announcing Leaflet 1.0.3

Leaflet 1.0.3 is now out, with about a dozen bugfixes since 1.0.2.

One of the main highlights is the handling of dblblick events for web browsers which support PointerEvent s. Until now, the only browser which used PointerEvent s were Internet Explorer and Edge; but now that Chrome has enabled support in version 55, the Leaflet code for checking for double clicks and touchscreens had to change.

Leaflet 1.0.3 also improved the performance and behaviour of L.Canvas rendering, backported a few fixes for Internet Explorer 8, and some miscellaneous fixes.

The full list of changes can be found on the changelog.

As usual, check the downloads page to get this release.

Cheers,

The Leaflet team.

