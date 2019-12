← Back to the list of blog posts

Announcing Leaflet 1.3.0

Long awaited Leaflet 1.3.0 has just been released!

This release contains a lot of bugfixes, improvements and a couple new options. Big thanks to all contributors who made this release possible! See the full changelog for details.

To get the new release, update your dependencies in your favorite package manager, or check the downloads page.

Cheers,

The Leaflet team.

Disqus