← Back to the list of blog posts

Announcing Leaflet 1.4.0

Leaflet 1.4.0 is out!

This minor version release brings new useful Map.panInside method, as well as bugfixes and improvements! :) Big thanks to all contributors who made this release possible!

Changelog is available here.

To get the new release, update your dependencies in your favorite package manager, or check the downloads page.

Happy New Year,

The Leaflet team.

Disqus