Announcing Leaflet 1.5.1

Leaflet 1.5.1 is out!

This is a hotfix release, which fixes module export regression in 1.5.0.

Changelog is available here.

To get the new release, update your dependencies in your favorite package manager, or check the downloads page.

Cheers,

The Leaflet team.

