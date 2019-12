← Back to the list of blog posts

Announcing Leaflet 1.6.0

Leaflet 1.6.0 is out!

This release brings some new features, as well as bugfixes and improvements!

Here are some highlights:

add oldLatLng coordinates to L.CircleMarker move event

coordinates to event add new markersInheritOptions option to L.GeoJSON

option to fix dblclick on iOS 13

on iOS 13 use passive event listeners

Big thanks to all contributors who made this release possible!

Changelog is available here.

To get the new release, update your dependencies in your favorite package manager, or check the downloads page.

Cheers,

The Leaflet team.

Disqus