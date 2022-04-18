← Back to the list of blog posts

Leaflet 1.8 released in the middle of war

We have just released Leaflet v1.8.0, a culmination of 1.5 years of development. This is a huge release focused on bug fixes, major reliability and accessibility improvements, cleaning up legacy code, and numerous improvements to documentation, development workflow and release process. A culmination of hundreds of contributions, and a preparation for bigger changes to come. 🍃 From now on, releases will become much more frequent.

I’m making this release just as an air raid alert is sounding outside, in Kyiv, warning about an imminent Russian air strike. This release is dedicated to Ukrainian fight for freedom and democracy against the Russian invasion 🇺🇦 (see how you can support Ukraine here).

Thanks to our amazing community for all your help and patience. ❤️🙏 Special thanks to @johnd0e who revived Leaflet development after long stagnation and made the biggest contributions, @Falke-Design for doing the bulk of the work organizing development and preparing the release, @Malvoz for his numerous accessibility contributions, and @jonkoops for help with workflow automations. ❤️

Check out the full changelog here.

Cheers,

The Leaflet team.