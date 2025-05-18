← Back to the list of blog posts
Leaflet 2.0 Alpha released
After two and a half years of hard work, we’re thrilled to announce the first alpha release of Leaflet 2.0!
This release marks a major modernization of the Leaflet codebase. We’ve dropped support for Internet Explorer, removed legacy methods and polyfills, adopted modern standards like Pointer Events, and now publish Leaflet as an ESM module. The global
L is no longer part of the core package (though it’s still available in the bundled version
leaflet-global.js for backward compatibility).
What’s New in Leaflet 2.0
- ESM support and tree shaking
- New renderer superclass:
BlanketOverlay
- Switched from
Mouseand
Touchevents to
PointerEvents
Pointand
LatLngnow include a
.validate()method
- Automatic OSM attribution if none is provided when using OSM tiles
- Numerous small cleanups and internal improvements
- We replaced
layers.pngwith
layers.svgfor the Control.Layers. Adjust your bundler configuration if necessary.
Migration
- Replace all factory methods with constructor calls:
L.marker(latlng)➜
new Marker(latlng)
- Change the
<script>tag to
module:
<script type='module'>
- To have global access to variables of a
module-script, assign them to the
windowobject (Not recommended):
window.map = map
- Replace usage of
- Replace usage of
Lwith explicit imports from the Leaflet package:
import { Marker } from 'leaflet'
- if you are not using a package manager like npm, you can use a
importmap: https://leafletjs.com/examples/quick-start/
- if you are not using a package manager like npm, you can use a
- Consider Leaflet V1 Polyfill if you are using outdated plugins
Old implementation
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.9.4/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<script>
const map = L.map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13);
const tiles = L.tileLayer('https://tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
maxZoom: 19,
attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>'
}).addTo(map);
</script>
New implementation
Module
<script type="importmap">
{
"imports": {
"leaflet": "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@2.0.0-alpha1/dist/leaflet.js"
}
}
</script>
<script type="module">
import L, {Map, TileLayer, Marker, Circle, Polygon, Popup} from 'leaflet';
const map = new Map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13);
const tiles = new TileLayer('https://tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
maxZoom: 19,
attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>'
}).addTo(map);
</script>
Global Script
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@2.0.0-alpha1/dist/leaflet-global.js"></script>
<script>
const map = new L.Map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13);
const tiles = new L.TileLayer('https://tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
maxZoom: 19,
attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>'
}).addTo(map);
</script>
Major Changes & Cleanups
Modules & Browser Support
- Dropped UMD and global
Lin favor of modern ESM
- Targeting only evergreen browsers
- Rewritten using standardized ES6 classes
- Removed legacy
SVG.VMLrenderer
- … as well as various other ES6 features
Browser
- Removed detection flags:
ie,
ielt9,
edge,
webkit,
android,
android23,
androidStock,
opera,
gecko,
phantom,
opera12,
win,
ie3d,
webkit3d,
gecko3d,
any3d,
mobileWebkit,
mobileWebkit3d,
msPointer,
mobileOpera,
mobileGecko,
passiveEvents,
canvas,
svg,
vml,
inlineSvg,
touch,
touchNative
- Flags like
L_NO_TOUCHand
L_DISABLE_3Dare also gone
DomUtil
setPositionand
getPositionno longer rely on
_leaflet_pos
- Removed:
getStyle,
testProp,
empty,
remove,
TRANSITION,
TRANSITION_END,
TRANSFORM,
removeClass,
setOpacity,
addClass,
setClass,
getClass,
hasClass
enableTextSelectionand
disableTextSelectionnow use standard
userSelectstyle (no vendor prefixes anymore)
setTransformdrops vendor prefixed style
transformtoo
Util
- Removed & replaced:
trim,
create,
isArray,
bind,
requestAnimFrame,
cancelAnimFrame,
extend,
getParamString.
DomEvent
getMousePositionrenamed to
getPointerPosition
disableClickPropagationno longer supports
mouseand
touchevents
getPropagationPathpolyfill for
ev.composedPath()removed
getWheelDeltacleaned up from old Firefox/IE quirks
DomEvent.Pointermodule has been removed
Map
- Renamed event mapping methods:
mouseEventToContainerPoint,
mouseEventToLayerPoint,
mouseEventToLatLng➜
pointerEventToContainerPoint,
pointerEventToLayerPoint,
pointerEventToLatLng
- Removed
mouseand
touchevent support (fully replaced by
pointerevents)
- Uses
ResizeObserverinstead of
window.onresize
- Map container has now the
aria-keyshortcutsattribute
Layers
bubblingMouseEventsrenamed to
bubblingPointerEvents
- Prevent outline-box on Chromium when clicking a vector with a tooltip
Class
- Removed
Class.__super__
Draggable & BoxZoom
- Replaced deprecated button checks:
(e.which !== 1 && e.button !== 1)➜
(e.button !== 0)
- Removed old IE-specific
correspondingUseElement
- Fixed tooltip visibility while panning the map
CSS
- Tiles no longer inherit the
filterCSS property
Layers Control
- Replaced
<section>with
<fieldset>
- Removed
aria-haspopupfor IE
- Refocus map after interacting with control
PinchZoom
- Renamed
TouchZoomto
PinchZoomto better reflect functionality
touchZoomalias remains for backward compatibility
Factory Methods
- All factory methods removed — use constructors directly:
L.marker(latlng)➜
new Marker(latlng)
Point,
LatLng, and
Boundsconstructors no longer return
nullfor invalid inputs
Pointand
LatLngnow include
.validate()method
Events
- Removed deprecated
layerproperty — use
propagatedFrominstead
- Cleaned up DOM event listeners when destroying Map’s animation proxy
mozEventwarning removed
Icon.Default
- Image path auto-detection now only runs if
IconDefault.imagePathis unset
Circle
- Removed support for creating a circle with the radius as second argument
L.circle(latlng, radius, options)
GridLayer
- Now constructs tile URLs with integer {z} even on fractional zoom
Canvas
- Added support for
dashOffset
VideoOverlay
- New option
control
- Fixed issue with seek bar in Safari
Want the Full Details?
You can explore all changes included in this release through the following resources:
Need Legacy Support?
Check out this polyfill package to help ease the transition for legacy apps: Leaflet V1 Polyfill
Thanks to everyone who contributed ideas, code, feedback, and testing over the years. This release is a major step forward for Leaflet, and we can’t wait to see what you build with it!
Cheers,
The Leaflet Team