Leaflet 2.0 Alpha released

After two and a half years of hard work, we’re thrilled to announce the first alpha release of Leaflet 2.0!

This release marks a major modernization of the Leaflet codebase. We’ve dropped support for Internet Explorer, removed legacy methods and polyfills, adopted modern standards like Pointer Events, and now publish Leaflet as an ESM module. The global L is no longer part of the core package (though it’s still available in the bundled version leaflet-global.js for backward compatibility).

What’s New in Leaflet 2.0

ESM support and tree shaking

New renderer superclass: BlanketOverlay

Switched from Mouse and Touch events to PointerEvents

and events to Point and LatLng now include a .validate() method

and now include a method Automatic OSM attribution if none is provided when using OSM tiles

Numerous small cleanups and internal improvements

We replaced layers.png with layers.svg for the Control.Layers. Adjust your bundler configuration if necessary.

Migration

Replace all factory methods with constructor calls: L.marker(latlng) ➜ new Marker(latlng) Change the <script> tag to module : <script type='module'> To have global access to variables of a module-script , assign them to the window object (Not recommended): window.map = map Replace usage of L with explicit imports from the Leaflet package: import { Marker } from 'leaflet' if you are not using a package manager like npm, you can use a importmap : https://leafletjs.com/examples/quick-start/ Consider Leaflet V1 Polyfill if you are using outdated plugins

Old implementation

<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.9.4/dist/leaflet.js"></script> <script> const map = L.map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13); const tiles = L.tileLayer('https://tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { maxZoom: 19, attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>' }).addTo(map); </script>

New implementation

Module

<script type="importmap"> { "imports": { "leaflet": "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@2.0.0-alpha1/dist/leaflet.js" } } </script> <script type="module"> import L, {Map, TileLayer, Marker, Circle, Polygon, Popup} from 'leaflet'; const map = new Map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13); const tiles = new TileLayer('https://tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { maxZoom: 19, attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>' }).addTo(map); </script>

Global Script

<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@2.0.0-alpha1/dist/leaflet-global.js"></script> <script> const map = new L.Map('map').setView([51.505, -0.09], 13); const tiles = new L.TileLayer('https://tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { maxZoom: 19, attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>' }).addTo(map); </script>

Major Changes & Cleanups

Modules & Browser Support

Dropped UMD and global L in favor of modern ESM

in favor of modern ESM Targeting only evergreen browsers

Rewritten using standardized ES6 classes

Removed legacy SVG.VML renderer

renderer … as well as various other ES6 features

Browser

Removed detection flags: ie , ielt9 , edge , webkit , android , android23 , androidStock , opera , gecko , phantom , opera12 , win , ie3d , webkit3d , gecko3d , any3d , mobileWebkit , mobileWebkit3d , msPointer , mobileOpera , mobileGecko , passiveEvents , canvas , svg , vml , inlineSvg , touch , touchNative

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Flags like L_NO_TOUCH and L_DISABLE_3D are also gone

DomUtil

setPosition and getPosition no longer rely on _leaflet_pos

and no longer rely on Removed: getStyle , testProp , empty , remove , TRANSITION , TRANSITION_END , TRANSFORM , removeClass , setOpacity , addClass , setClass , getClass , hasClass

, , , , , , , , , , , , enableTextSelection and disableTextSelection now use standard userSelect style (no vendor prefixes anymore)

and now use standard style (no vendor prefixes anymore) setTransform drops vendor prefixed style transform too

Util

Removed & replaced: trim , create , isArray , bind , requestAnimFrame , cancelAnimFrame , extend , getParamString .

DomEvent

getMousePosition renamed to getPointerPosition

renamed to disableClickPropagation no longer supports mouse and touch events

no longer supports and events getPropagationPath polyfill for ev.composedPath() removed

polyfill for removed getWheelDelta cleaned up from old Firefox/IE quirks

cleaned up from old Firefox/IE quirks DomEvent.Pointer module has been removed

Map

Renamed event mapping methods:

mouseEventToContainerPoint , mouseEventToLayerPoint , mouseEventToLatLng ➜

pointerEventToContainerPoint , pointerEventToLayerPoint , pointerEventToLatLng

, , ➜ , , Removed mouse and touch event support (fully replaced by pointer events)

and event support (fully replaced by events) Uses ResizeObserver instead of window.onresize

instead of Map container has now the aria-keyshortcuts attribute

Layers

bubblingMouseEvents renamed to bubblingPointerEvents

renamed to Prevent outline-box on Chromium when clicking a vector with a tooltip

Class

Removed Class.__super__

Draggable & BoxZoom

Replaced deprecated button checks:

(e.which !== 1 && e.button !== 1) ➜ (e.button !== 0)

➜ Removed old IE-specific correspondingUseElement

Fixed tooltip visibility while panning the map

CSS

Tiles no longer inherit the filter CSS property

Layers Control

Replaced <section> with <fieldset>

with Removed aria-haspopup for IE

for IE Refocus map after interacting with control

PinchZoom

Renamed TouchZoom to PinchZoom to better reflect functionality

to to better reflect functionality touchZoom alias remains for backward compatibility

Factory Methods

All factory methods removed — use constructors directly:

L.marker(latlng) ➜ new Marker(latlng)

➜ Point , LatLng , and Bounds constructors no longer return null for invalid inputs

, , and constructors no longer return for invalid inputs Point and LatLng now include .validate() method

Events

Removed deprecated layer property — use propagatedFrom instead

property — use instead Cleaned up DOM event listeners when destroying Map’s animation proxy

mozEvent warning removed

Icon.Default

Image path auto-detection now only runs if IconDefault.imagePath is unset

Circle

Removed support for creating a circle with the radius as second argument L.circle(latlng, radius, options)

GridLayer

Now constructs tile URLs with integer {z} even on fractional zoom

Canvas

Added support for dashOffset

VideoOverlay

New option control

Fixed issue with seek bar in Safari

Want the Full Details?

You can explore all changes included in this release through the following resources:

Need Legacy Support?

Check out this polyfill package to help ease the transition for legacy apps: Leaflet V1 Polyfill

Thanks to everyone who contributed ideas, code, feedback, and testing over the years. This release is a major step forward for Leaflet, and we can’t wait to see what you build with it!

Cheers,

The Leaflet Team